Yaariyan 2 In Big Trouble? Police Complaint Filed For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Yaariyan 2 has landed in a big trouble days ahead of its release. As reported by Indian Express, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed a police complaint against the makers of the movie for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Reportedly, the group has objected to actor Meezaan Jafri allegedly wearing a ‘kirpan’, a symbol of Sikh faith, in a film’s song.

“We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in Saure Ghar song of Yaariyan 2 film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) ‘kirpan’ in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted,” the SGPC said on ‘X’.

“This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear ‘kirpan’ as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India,” it added. Check out SGPC’s full statement here.

An SGPC spokesperson also claimed that their president Harjinder Singh Dhami has requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, and Central Film Board of Certification to ban the film and its song. “The SGPC has objected that a video song from the film released on the YouTube channel of the T-Series on August 27 shows a clean-shaven and non-Sikh actor wearing a Sikh kakaar (Gatra and Kirpan – a symbol of faith),” the SGPC spokesperson said as quoted by the news portal.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film also said that they regret any misunderstanding and clarified that the intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments. The film’s director also claimed that the actor was wearing a khukri’ (a curved knife) and not a ‘kirpan’. “In fact the dialogues in the film make it explicitly clear that it is a ‘khukri’,” they said, adding that their intention was not to offend any religious beliefs. We want to emphasise our deep respect for religious sentiments,” the director said.

However, SGPC called the director’s clarification ‘illogical’ and argued that “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a ‘kirpan’ and a ‘khukri’, and the way both are worn on one’s body."

“Therefore, we are initiating the process of legal action in this case, as the concerned video song is still in public view and continuously hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community,” it added.