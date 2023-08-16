Yalla Habibi: Nivin Pauly-starrer Ramachandra And Boss Co Drops An Upbeat Track

Nivin Pauly-starrer film Ramachandra and Boss Co released its first single recently, Yalla Habibi. With a unique Arabic rhythm and vibrant music, the song will make you groove on its beats. It adds to the energetic vibe of the film’s action-packed heist narrative. The movie will be the comeback for both Nivin Pauly and director Haneef Adeni. Ramachandra and Boss Co is all set to release this Onam in theatres. It probably is competing with two other anticipated movies, King of Kotha and RDX. Yalla Habibi is a groovy track, which is composed by Rorschach-fame Midhun Mukundan. Suhail Koya has penned the lyrics of this song, while composers Midhun, Ziya Ul Haq, and Vidyaa Prakash have lent their voices.

Nivin Pauly plays the lead character Ramachandra Boss in the movie. He has shared the track on his Facebook with the caption, “Feel the beats and groove with #Ramachandra Boss and Co. The song serves as a forerunner to the movie’s dynamic storytelling and offers a glimpse of the film’s comprehensive style and enthralling plot.”

Ramachandra and Boss Co is produced by Listyn Stephen and Nivin Pauly. The movie tells the story of a good-natured robber, who is full of humour. The shooting of the film took place in UAE and Kerala. Along with Nivin Pauly, Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Fort, Vigilesh, Mamita Baiju, Arsha Baiju, and others are also playing important characters in the film. Vishnu Thandassery handled the camera work, whereas the production design was done by Santosh Raman.

Yalla Habibi was released on August 15 and already garnered praise from all corners. Fans are now waiting for more tracks from the film.