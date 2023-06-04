Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Sunsets, Unseen Moments And Love

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is celebrating her second wedding anniversary with her husband Aditya Dhar. On this special day, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a heartwarming video which is a compilation of several moments from her wedding festivities, their holidays and all things in between. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, Happy happy 2 years my love ❤️ @adityadharfilms #HappySecondAnniversary

Back in 2021, Yami Gautam surprised her fans when she took to social media and announced that she got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Her wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close family members in attendance. The ceremony was held in Himachal. After her wedding, Yami dropped a picture on Instagram and wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Earlier in an interview with India Today, the actress was asked about her marriage with Aditya, to which she shared, “Yes, it has been a great two years. It feels really good. For someone like me, it is really important that everything stems from my personal life. And agar aapki personal life khush hain, acchi aur peaceful hain [if your personal life is good and peaceful], toh sab kuch accha hai [then everything is fine]. Then, it is easier for me to focus on my work. I am that kind of a person.”

She also called her marriage with Aditya a ‘blessing’. “While I have a very small world, I can say my family members are only my best friends. They mean the world to me. Of course, with Aditya and the way we got married and Aditya’s family, which is now my family, it is God’s blessing. I feel really blessed. When I am asked these questions - What is marriage? What is a husband and wife’s relationship? You can write a thesis on it. Of course, there is love and respect, but at the same time, you are always rooting for one another. We are supporting one another. It is always these small things that count more than anything,” she added.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which also starred Sunny Kaushal. She will be next seen in OMG - Oh My God 2 which also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.