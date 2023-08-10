Yami Gautam Compares OMG 2, Gadar 2 Clash With Barbenheimer: 'I Hope Audience Watches Both Films'

The highly anticipated sequels Gadar 2 and OMG 2 gear up for their simultaneous release on August 11. Fans are buzzing with excitement as these two much-awaited films are set to hit the theaters. Well, ahead of the film’s release, Yami Gautam, who will be seen in OMG 2, shared her thoughts on the potential clash between the two sequels. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Yami hopes that audiences would love both films.

Speaking on the same Yami said, “I have a picture of (Gadar 2) cutout. with the hand pump, I will post it, and will wish Sunny sir. We all are his fans, and we all love him. We all have watched Gadar (Ek Prem Katha) in theatres, and I am wishing, the more the better for the audience. Gadar 2 has its own audience, we have our own audience. I hope the audience watches both films.” Yami also said that she hoped Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will be India’s example of Barbenheimer.

For many who do not know what is Barbenheimer? It is a term made by fans after watching Oppenheimer and Barbie. The films have created a lot of excitement among the fans. Both films were released on the same day.

The long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has fans excited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are predicting it to be a blockbuster, like its predecessor. However, it faces tough competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, set to release on August 11. In an interview with ETimes, Sunny Deol mentioned that comparing good films is unnecessary.

He had said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”

OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.