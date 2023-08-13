Yami Gautam Feels Bollywood Relies More On Marketing Than Content After A Fan Call Her ‘Under Utilised’

Yami Gautam has been riding high on the success of the recently released film OMG 2. The film, which is on sex education, is getting positive responses from all corners. Well, a fan on Sunday appreciated the actress’s performance and called her ‘under utilised’. In response to his tweet, Yami thanked and shared her candid thoughts on the industry’s dynamics. She said that Bollywood relies more on marketing.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Yami wrote, “Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak. As an actor I just know how to act and work exceptionally hard on identifying good scripts and versatile characters, that’s my talent. I don’t understand or get involved much with marketing of my talent. Unfortunately for majority of our industry everything relies on marketing of a person or project and not on the depth of a script or character. May be that’s the reason why people feel I am under-utilised. Anyways, Thanks so much Aavishkar for your kind words, it’s truly very encouraging. I will get there eventually, slowly but steadily, one film at a time.”

OMG 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, OMG 2 has collected Rs 15.30 crore on Day 2. This has pushed the overall collections in India to an approximate of Rs 25.65 crore. The biggest factor behind the increase in box office collection is said to be the positive word of mouth. With the upcoming Independence Day off, it is to see if the film witnesses a jump in collections.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).