Yami Gautam Makes Shocking Revelations, Says 'I Was Advised To...'

The world of shhowbiz has always been criticised for demands of unrealistic beauty standards. Yami Gautam, who made her Bollywood debut with a leading role in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor, believes that altering one’s physical appearance should always be a personal decision, rather than a professional requirement to secure more work. Yami has disclosed that she herself had once received “advice" to undergo plastic surgery. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Yami opened up on the fact that despite receiving a lot of career advice, there was one unsolicited advice she is glad she didn’t follow – that of getting a nose job.

“I was advised to get a nose job! There are so many advice floating around (this was one of them),” she says, adding, “I have a nose like ‘pakore’ and someone asked me to do something about it. But I flatly refused.”

The actress goes on add that she is flummoxed by people’s fascination with beauty standards and thinks it’s time to break the vicious cycle of pushing actors to alter their looks just to land more work. “What is people’s obsession with others faces?! There are girls, people who take it seriously. I feel very bad because you have to look at yourself every day and work. Sometimes if some things go wrong… I mean, it is a personal choice, to each his own, I am no one to comment on anybody else. But I feel it is not right, if you want to do something, that should be your choice. It shouldn’t be coming from anyone, that, ‘Oh, this is what you need to do so then you will get cast or look better.’ I don’t agree with all those things,” she added.

On the work front, Yami had a busy 2022, with films like Dasvi and A Thursday, and kicked off this year with the ZEE5 thriller Lost. Recently, she also starred in the Netflix heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, directed by Ajay Singh, alongside Sunny Kaushal.

