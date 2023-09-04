Yami Gautam On Being Under Utilised By Filmmakers, ‘I Do Feel There Has Been A Very Permanent Shift’

Yami Gautam has com a long way in showbiz. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film OMG 2. This was also Yami’s first theatrical release in 2 years. In a new interview, she recently revisited her career and also addressed being under -utilised in showbiz.

After the release of OMG 2, a fan took to social media and praised the actress’ performance. The user wrote, “It’s amazing how every time Yami Gautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns every frame she’s in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term ‘underrated’. I’d just say she’s under-utilised by our filmmakers.”

Reacting to the same, the actress told Hindustan Times, “I do feel there has been a very permanent shift with the kind of films coming my way. I know the person was trying to give me a compliment and I thanked him. It may have been true at some point in time, you know. But that doesn’t change me at all. This is the only way I will ever talk to the media, like right now, I have always talked about my film. I have never asked to write anything about me to make me feel better or bigger than what I have done.”

She also added that she tries to keep it same for her personal life as well. “By now all know, that I like to keep my personal life private. I have a professional job and there are many roles beyond it. I like to mark that demarcation very clearly.”

Speaking about the success of OMG 2, Yami shared, “Everyone has been appreciating the film and all the characters. When you do something with the right intention and divinity, it has to do well. Akshay sir was very passionate about the film.”

When asked how did she come on board for OMG 2, the actress revealed it was Akshay Kumar who approached her with the script back in 2020. “We were in the middle of the second lockdown when Akshay sir called me for OMG 2. Very honestly, he told me ‘This is one of the best scripts of my career. The story must come out. I would love to introduce my director to you.’ He put me on a call with the director. He knew the script of my heart and narrated it to me. I was very happy to see his active conventions, knowing that this subject would spark some fire and questions. We saw it as a discussion rather than a debate or question,” she added.