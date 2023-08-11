Yami Gautam On OMG 2 Receiving 'A' Certificate With 27 Modifications

.The much-awaited sequel to the 2012 film OMG has hit theatres. OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. However, the release was not a smooth ride for the makers. OMG 2, which was the subject of debate, was awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, and several modifications were suggested. In a recent interview, Yami, who plays lawyer Sanjana Tripathi, expressed that she was disheartened by the CBFC review.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Yami Gautam said, “It was a bit disheartening. You can tell when a film is most likely to go for ‘A’ certification, and you should be okay with it because you know what you have signed up for. That’s absolutely okay because it would be then a different film for a different kind of audience, so you are prepared for it. We didn’t see this coming, the way it happened." The actress added that she understands that the board has a lot of responsibility and has to balance everything. She emphasises the need for more categories for film certifications “than just what it is right now to make it easier for everyone."

Yami Gautam said the makers did not have any intention to hurt people’s sentiments. She added. “Hopefully this film will be the starting point. This film will start a conversation, and once it gains strength from positive word-of-mouth, people will know that there’s nothing in the film that’s (objectionable) and kids can watch it with their parents. I hope people understand the essence of this film, it is an entertaining film. We took it as our responsibility to serve something new to our audience." She mentioned that the storyline is gripping and the film is relevant to the present generation. She expresses her happiness that at least at a time when many films are opting for an OTT release, OMG 2 has a theatrical release.

The actress also shed some light on her character, Sanjana Tripathi, in the Amit Rai directorial OMG 2. “She’s poised, she’s bold, I feel she’s a bit sassy also," said Yami Gautam. She added that it was a good experience working with Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Rai and Akshay Kumar, and they were indeed a fantastic team.