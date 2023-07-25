Yami Gautam Signs Third Film With Aditya Dhar After Uri, Dhoom Dhaam? Here's What We Know

Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya are all set to work together for the third time. Buzz is that the actress has signed a political drama which would be backed by her husband’s production house. The film will reportedly go on floors in September 2023.

A source close to the production house informed Pinkvilla that, “The third Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar project is said to be a political thriller inspired by true events. Aditya will produce it under his banner B62 Studios, and the two-time National award-winning Goan filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale has been brought on board to direct it.”

The source added, “Aditya Suhas Jambhale has previously helmed critically acclaimed short films like Aaba…Aiktaay Na?, Kharvas, and Amritsar Junction, and has also directed a feature film for Aditya Dhar’s banner, which is soon expected to release on Jio Cinema. His first film turned out so well that Aditya immediately signed him for another one. They later pitched it to Yami, who loved the script and instantly came on board. The film is a hard-hitting drama that stars Yami in the role of a strong-willed woman trapped in unusual circumstances.” The film will most likely go on floors in September 2023, and will be filmed mostly in Delhi and Kashmir.

Yami Gautam has another project titled Dhoom Dhaam which is all set to release on Jio Cinema in the coming few months. The film’s story is based on a mismatched couple getting into an arranged marriage. The actress would be seen sharing screen space with Pratik Gandhi, and has been helmed by Rishab Seth.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which also starred Sunny Kaushal. She will be next seen in OMG - Oh My God 2 which also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.