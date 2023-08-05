Yami Gautam Struggles To Fix Her Hair As She Poses In A Brown Outfit While Promoting OMG 2

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar is one the most attractive faces of tinsel town, with her natural beauty and sheer elegance. She was papped on Friday morning during the promotion of her upcoming film OMG 2. Yami looked ethereal in a brown tone-on-tone outfit.

In the video, she could be seen wearing a dark brown crop top and light brown pants. She accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings and Chunky heels sandals. She opted for simple makeup with nude lips, light brown eye shadow, and rouged cheeks.

Users on Instagram were enchanted by Yami’s look and showered love and praise for her effortlessly beautiful look.

One of the users commented, “One of the most beautiful women on earth.” While another person commented, “Perfect.” The Insta users dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Yami’s costars in the movie Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi were also snapped while promoting the film. Akshay twinned with Yami as he delighted the fans by wearing a brown and white T-shirt and brown pants. While Pankaj Tripathi kept it simple by wearing a white Kurta and Pyjama.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 movie OMG. Actor Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the first installment of the movie, is not in the sequel of the film. Instead, the franchise was joined by Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The reports have claimed that the film consists of sex education as a theme.

The OMG 2 trailer was dropped on Thursday. The trailer shows Pankaj Tripathi as a common man who is a theist and an ardent believer in Lord Shiva. The trailer reveals that Tripathi’s character sues his son’s school after a video of his son goes viral on the internet and the school expels him. Tripathi’s character prays to god to help him and his son deal with the stigma. That’s when Akshay Kumar emerges as the messenger of God.

The trailer’s opening emphasizes that Akshay is not playing Lord Shiva, but a messenger of god, which is one of the directives from the CBFC.