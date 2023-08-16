Yami Gautam Was Very Confident About OMG 2; Says ‘I Was Like This Film Is Definitely Going To Work’

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been getting a positive response from the audience. The film is going strong at the box office. It collected Rs 17.10 crore across the country on Independence Day. With this, OMG 2 has now crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. Well, Yami Gautam, who is also part of the lead role apart from Pankaj Tripathi, shared her thoughts about the success of the film. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she knew that the film is going to work.

Yami said, “I was very confident about the film, I watched it for the first time with my mother, a day before the Censor Board saw it. I was like this film is definitely going to work, I will be very surprised if it doesn’t, the tone of the film was not to sensationalise or titillate the audience. What happened later was beyond our control. I am sure it was not easy from a producer and director’s point of view. Years go into making a film. They (CBFC) are also doing their job, but to explain yourself sometimes can be very hard.”

To note, OMG was released on the same day when Gadar 2 was released. And both are doing extremely well at the box office. Gadar 2 has created history by becoming highest grossing film after Pathan. While on the other hand, OMG 2 is also getting a huge response. It has become the first Adult certificate film.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education.