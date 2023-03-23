Yash Crowdsurfs, Talks About His ‘Duniya’ In Thrilling Ad; Fan Says ‘Laga KGF 3 Ka Trailer Hai’

Just a few months back, reports suggested that superstar Yash has come on board as the brand ambassador of a cola. The actor, who shot to nationwide fame with his blockbuster action franchise KGF, took to his Instagram later in January and posted a video announcing his association with the beverage brand. Ever since then, his fans have been waiting to witness the actor on the screen. And now the wait is over! Yash has finally unveiled a thrilling video of the cola brand in which he is seen channeling his signature swag in KGF style.

Taking to Instagram, Yash unveiled the ad in which he is seen in a signature beard and donning denim and the Pepsi t-shirt with a jacket on top. The actor is seen crowd-surfing, after which he talks about his ‘duniya’ just like he did in the KGF franchise. The actor talked about how the world always tries to pull you down and you will have to ‘rise up.’The ad also sees Yash flying in the air and standing on top of a truck as he sips on the cola. The actor’s swag is truly unmissable and had sent his fans into a frenzy. Another fact that made his fans crazy is that he dubbed the video in 4 languages.

He captioned the video as, “Rise Up Baby @pepsiindia #PepsiRiseupBaby #Ad."

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actor. One of the fans wrote, “KING OF SANDALWOOD❤️," another added,"Muje Laga KGF 3 Film Ka Trailer Hai." A third fan shared, “KING OF SANDALWOOD❤️."

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada film emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema upon its release last year and made the 36-year-old actor a household name across the country.

After the mammoth success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has been taking his time to sign his next. There have been constant media speculations that he also been offered Hindi films to choose from, though there is no clarity on his next. There were also rumours that Yash has been approached to star in the sequel of Brahmastra, which filmmaker Karan Johar denied and said the reports were “rubbish”.

