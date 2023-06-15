Yash Has Not Rejected Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan: ‘Absolutely Baseless Rumours’

There are a lot of rumours doing the rounds about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. A few days ago, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will play the role of Lord Ram and Sita. The rumours were then followed by the news that Yash is being considered for the role of Ravan. However, it was then claimed that the KGF star had passed on the opportunity. It has now been reported that the Kannada star is likely to be a part of Ramayana after all.

Insiders say the producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this extravagant project. Moreover, if the sources are to be believed, all the rumors of Yash not being a part of Ramayana are baseless as of now. As per an internal independent industry source, “The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it."

With Ramayana, the producer Namit Malhotra aiming at bringing the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayana that has never been seen on the big screen before.

A Pinkvilla report has claimed that the film is likely to go on floors in December this year, with Ranbir, Alia and Yash playing the lead roles. Ramayana will be produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as the director.

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, released last year. The movie achieved great success at the box office, grossing over ₹1000 crore globally. It had a massive release in over 10,000 screens worldwide and set a record as the largest release for a Kannada film, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.