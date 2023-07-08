CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Yash Wows Fans In Malaysia With KGF Dialogue
1-MIN READ

Yash Wows Fans In Malaysia With KGF Dialogue

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 21:02 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Yash is expected to make a cameo in Prabhas' Salaar.

Yash is expected to make a cameo in Prabhas' Salaar.

Yash was a special guest at the launch of a store in Kuala Lumpur.

Actor Yash, known for his exceptional performance in the blockbuster KGF films, has captivated audiences worldwide with his on-screen presence. On Saturday, he interacted with his dedicated fan base in Malaysia during a special event held in Kuala Lumpur. In a video, Yash can be seen delivering a famous dialogue from KGF.

The occasion is the launch of Malik Streams Corporation’s second MS Gold shop in Kuala Lumpur. The founder and CEO of Malik Streams Corporation, Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, expressed his excitement about Yash’s presence at the inauguration, noting that the esteemed actor, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, will undoubtedly elevate the event.

While Yash’s visit to Malaysia brings joy to his fans, there is also buzz surrounding his upcoming projects. It is speculated that he will make a cameo appearance in Prabhas’ highly anticipated film, Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has sparked rumors of a potential crossover between the KGF universe and Salaar, adding to the excitement among fans.

In Salaar, Yash’s iconic character, Rocky, from the KGF films will share the screen with Prabhas, creating an unprecedented on-screen collaboration. Produced by the Hombale Films, the same production house behind the KGF franchise, Salaar has already generated immense anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting its trailer release. As Yash continues to make his mark in the industry, details about his next project remain undisclosed.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. yash
  3. news18-discover
first published:July 08, 2023, 21:02 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 21:02 IST