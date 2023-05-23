Yash's New Rugged Look In A Brown Shirt Goes Viral, Fans Link It To His Next Film

South Indian film industry actor Yash has become a national icon since the success of his pan-India film franchise KGF. Both films became big hits at the box office and gave him a lot of recognition in the country. After the release of KGF 2, the actor has not been seen doing another film and has not even revealed his upcoming projects. Now, a new photo of Yash is going viral on social media.

In the picture, Yash is seen in a rugged look, wearing a brown shirt. He is seen next to a camera, indicating the picture is from the sets of his upcoming film. It has created a lot of curiosity among his fans, and many of them are wondering when their favourite superstar will officially announce his next film.

According to rumours, the actor has signed a big-budget film that will be released on a pan-India level. However, there have been no official announcements by him regarding the project.

Many of his fans create many theories whenever any picture of him goes viral on the internet. They tend to associate every move of his with his next flick. Recently, some pictures of him with braided long hair and a full-grown beard went viral. Many people started speculating that it was Yash’s new look from his next film. However, it was later clarified that the pictures were from an advertisement shoot.

Currently, there is a lot of buzz regarding Yash’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Yash19. Rumor has it that in Yash19, the actor will be collaborating with National Award-winning filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. The Malayalam director will reportedly work with Yash for a gangster film. There have also been suggestions that Yash may return as Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 3. However, no official statements about either initiative have been made.