Yasser Usman Refutes Claims of Rekha and Manager Farzana's Live-In Relationship, Threatens Legal Action

Recently, reports had claimed that author Yasser Usman had written in his book, Rekha The Untold Story, that the veteran actor had been in a live-in relationship with her manager Farzana for a long time. However, the author has denied these claims, calling them pure fabrication. He also said that he will threaten legal action against those who have published such claims.

Talking to the Times of India in a recent interview, the author said, “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my Rekha The Untold Story are complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism."

“I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book. Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship’ or ‘hermetic existence’ or ‘the biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book Rekha The Untold Story are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible," he added.

Some reports had earlier quoted the book as saying, “Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana - who some have claimed is her lover - is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

Reports also claimed the book as mentioning Farzana as the reason behind Mukesh Aggarwal, Rekha’s late husband’s, suicide. The Delhi-based businessman died by suicide in 1990 while Rekha was away in London. He had also left a suicide note saying that he did not blame anyone, especially Rekha, for the tragic end of his life.