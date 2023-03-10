Television actress Shireen Mirza gave quite a scare to her fans when she recently fainted on the sets of her show while shooting for a scene. The 33-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital after crew and cast members suspected it to be a cardiac arrest. However, it later turned out that Shireen had suffered a severe gastric attack. Now her husband and businessman Hasan Sartaj has shared an update on her health condition.

While speaking with Hindustan Times Hasan Sartaj shared that Shireen is ‘doing fine’. He also shared that he is ‘grateful’ to the production for taking care of his wife when she had a ‘blackout’ on the sets. “She is doing fine. She fainted on the sets and had a blackout. Thankfully things are fine. We have done an ECG and are also in conversation with the cardiologists. It was scary. My driver called me and he was crying. I panicked and rushed to her set. Thankfully everyone right from her co-stars to her crew on the set took good care of her. Even the production heads were at the hospital when she was brought in. I’m so grateful to them,” he said.

Shireen Mirza continues to be at the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai where she has been undergoing some critical tests. Fortunately, the actress is stable and is recuperating from the scary incident.

The actress has been a part of some popular shows like Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, 24 and Yeh Hai Aashiqui to name a few.

In her current show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii by Ekta Kapoor, Shireen essays the character of Mandeep Amardeep Randhawa. Meanwhile, the show is headlined by Fahmaan Khan as Ravi Amardeep Randhawa and Kritika Singh Yadav as Pratiksha Ravi Randhawa. Other actors who star in the popular television drama include Gurpreet Bedi, Akash Jagga, Tasneem Khan, Rose Khan, Ashita Dhawan, Bobby Khanna and Manasi Bhanushali to name a few.

