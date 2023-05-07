Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 In Plans? Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS 'The Story Will Be...'

Ranbir Kapoor has said that his 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the plans of making YJHD 2 and revealed how the director Ayan Mukerji even had a ‘nice story’ for it but he got occupied with the Brahmastra series.

“I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel,” Ranbir said as quoted by Indian Express and added that Ayan had previously shared that he had the idea for the film. “Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years,” Ranbir shared.

Talking about what the plot of the film could be, Ranbir further shared, “I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”

This is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has talked about the sequel of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. In 2018 too, the actor talked about the same when he told Bollywood Hungama, “Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. He also has an idea for it and he seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. More easier than Brahmastra, because he is going quite crazy, making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of 6 months.”

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead. The film revolved around their friendship and love stories. It was widely loved by all.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 and 3 in his pipeline.

