Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Harshad Chopda's Latest Pic Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Besides impressing fans with his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda always motivates them towards leading a healthy lifestyle. On Friday, he did it once again by sharing a photograph of his muscular physique. He took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of him flaunting his chiselled arms. In the picture, the actor was seen striking an intense pose for the camera. Along with the picture, he added the song Mera Safar by Iqlipse Nova. Check out the picture below:

Despite having an unpredictable schedule, Harshad makes a point of working out regularly and inspires his fans by posting videos and photos of his exercise routines. Earlier, the actor shared a string of pictures showing off his body along with what he does in a day. The photos give glimpses of Chopda posing in a towel, working out, shooting a scene for his television series and much more. He also wrote, “When is the right time? Whenever you find the time.” Check out the photos below:

The actor also shared several photos of him posing in his vanity van. From taking mirror selfies to posing on his couch, Harshad has shared them all. Take a look at the photos below:

Harshad Chopda gained recognition in the entertainment industry after making his debut in the show Left Right Left, where he played the role of Cadet Ali Baig, earning immense admiration from the audience. Harshad then went on to appear in several popular television shows, including Amber Dhara, Tere Liye, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Dharampatni, Humsafars, Saubhagyavati Bhava, and Bepannaah.

Currently, Harshad Chopda portrays the character of Abhimanyu in the long-running television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi. He stars alongside Pranali Rathod and their onscreen chemistry is widely appreciated by their fans, who affectionately refer to them as 'AbhiRa'. Along with Harshad and Pranali, the show also features Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in significant roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus every day from Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm.

