Yellowstone Fame Kevin Costner Wants Estranged Wife To Pay His Legal Expenses

Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner has requested his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner to pay his legal fees, citing violating their prenuptial agreement. The court document assessed by People suggests that Yellowstone fame has demanded $99,225 (around Rs 81.67 lakh) as legal expenses. The prenup contract between the estranged couple reportedly entitles the prevailing party to be reimbursed “for all costs and expenses" during a breach of the agreement. It is alleged the filing reminds the court of the $1.5 million (around Rs 12 crore) he put in a band for Christine owing to the prenup. The latter claims she doesn’t want to touch the money for endangering her legal stance during the divorce.

Legal representatives of Christine called out Kevin’s demand as a way “to minimize his obligation to his children." A hearing of the filing will be heard in the court on August 2. Notably, Christine who is currently unemployed previously asked Kevin to pay $248,000 (around Rs 2 crore) per month in child support. The estranged couple share three children together 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 13-year-old daughter Grace. In the latest development of their legal proceeding, Kevin was ordered to pay $129,755 (around Rs 1 crore), almost half the amount proposed by Christine. In addition to this, the ruling made on Tuesday, July 11, also claims the Yellowstone star owes his wife $200,000 (around Rs 1.64 crore) for legal expenses and an additional (around Rs 82 lakh) for forensic accounting work.

Christine, formerly a handbag designer, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in May this year. The duo who nearly remained married for 19 years before filing for separation, wherein Christine requested Kevin to pay monthly child support and be 100% responsible for their kids’ health, schooling, and additional costs. She has allegedly accused Kevin of failing to make their divorce easy citing its repercussions on their kid’s mental well-being. During one of the proceedings, Kevin called out Christine for violating another clause of their prenup by failing to move out within 30 days of filing for divorce. He added that his ex tried to use the home as leverage for making multiple financial demands.

A court filing now confirms that Christine will obtain a monthly payment in six-figure. But the number is quite less as compared to the money that he paid during his first divorce. Reportedly, following separation from his former wife Cindy Silva in 1994, he was ordered to pay $80 million (around Rs 659 crore) in damages.