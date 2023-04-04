Yentamma Song Out: Ram Charan Joins Salman Khan, Venkatesh Dagubbati For Lungi Dance

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have dropped yet another foot-tapping dance track but this time with a South Indian twist. Titled Yentamma, the energetic song has received vocals by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, while the rap segment is performed by Raftaar.

Released on Tuesday, April 4, the music video features Salman Khan acing the ‘twinning and winning game’ with South megastar Venkatesh Daggubati in matching yellow t-shirts and traditional lungis. Taking the center frame, the duo makes a dashing yet ethnic entry with their fictional family members as the quirky beats of Yentamma begin to play in the background.

Both Salman and Venkatesh turn bullet lovers, before diving right into the peppy choreography which is accentuated by the feature of multiple background dancers. With colourful tones, it appears that the song is set against the pretext of a lavish family event or popular celebration. In addition to this, a larger-than-life set with southern accents and architecture and costumes representative of the Indian part appears to be carefully picked to boost the song’s vibe.

However, what steals the limelight is the surprising cameo entry of RRR actor Ram Charan. He joins Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati on the dance floor to energetically perform the hook step before the track comes to an end. Watch the music video of Yentamma here:

Prior to this, the makers released two romantic tracks namely Jee Rahe The Hum and Naiyo Lagda which captivates Salman Khan, and the female lead Pooja Hegde’s mushy chemistry. Besides the newly-released Yentamma, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s tracklist also consists of a Punjabi pop party number Billi Billi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming actioner features an ensemble supporting cast of Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, and Jagapthi Babu. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the big screens on April 21.

