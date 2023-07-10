Yes Boss To Just Mohabbat, 5 Popular Comedy TV Shows From The 90s

For many of us, the 90s is an era of pure nostalgia. Those who grew up in the 90s, witnessed the advent of cable TV after Doordarshan, along with the growth of Indipop and the renaissance of daily soaps. If you are one of those lucky ones who had the joy of growing up in the 90s, we are going to take you down a nostalgic drive down memory lane. Let us take a look at some of the best comedy shows from the decade.

Tu Tu Main Main

Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo played the lead roles in this show. Both actresses became household names. It was a comical and satirical take on the fights between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law. The show was highly relatable to the typical Indian household.

Yes Boss

A classic comic take on a couple trying hard to avoid a clash of their professional and private lives, this sitcom starred Asif Sheikh, Kavita Kapoor and Rakesh Bedi. The story mainly revolved around a married couple played by Rakesh Bedu and Kavita Kapoor working at the same office, trying to hide their married status from their boss played by Asif Sheikh.

Zabaan Sambhalke

At the National Institute of Language, Pankaj Kapur’s character Mohan Bharti teaches Hindi to students from all over India while battling to rectify their grasp and pronunciation of Hindi words. What follows is a complete laugh riot.

The Flop Show

Jaspal Bhatti wrote, directed and starred in this show, which is probably the best satirical Indian show out there. Each standalone episode showed the problems of the common man through means of comedy and exposed the shortcomings of the government. The Flop show aired just 10 episodes but is still note-worthy.

Just Mohabbat

A coming-of-age comedy show, Just Mohabbat followed a young Jai growing up to be an adolescent — experiencing his first crush, heartbreak and love.