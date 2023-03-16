Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for several hit tracks over the years including Brown Rang, Achko Machko, Mere Mehboob, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, Dheere Dheere, and Together Forever. He also lent his voice to hit songs in films such as Cocktail, Son of Sardaar, Race 2, Chennai Express, Bhoothnath Returns, Singham Returns, Ki & Ka, Pagalpanti, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others. While many love him for his songs and swag, fans were shocked to know of the hip hop star’s battle with bipolar disorder, and psychotic problems. The Blue Eyes singer took a five-year break from music after he was diagnosed with the disorder, and thankfully for his fans, the singer got back with Honey 3.0 - the title of his new album and a new version of himself. A glimpse of the same was seen at the Swag Fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Needless to say, fans were all excited to see their favorite star on stage, and Honey lived up to the hype as he delivered the promise of a rocking return. The musical extravaganza was headlined by the trailblazer of Indie Punjabi Music, rapper, and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh. But before the Love Dose singer’s smashing entry on the stage, RED FM Swag Fest had a larger-than-life line-up of the best Punjabi musicians. Keeping the energy quotients of Delhiites high, MC Square, Milind Gaba, Sid K, Naveen Koomar, and DJ Tarun. Furthermore, Swag Fest also offered a well-curated flea market that offered a myriad of shopping choices and different cuisines and drinks which kept the audience high in spirit.

And all of this was taken forward with a rocking performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh, who took Delhi by storm with his hit tracks. In between his performance, the singer gave an important life lesson to not to do ‘sookhe nashe’ as he spoiled a few important years of his career and life because of them. Apart from this, Honey Singh made sure that everyone was enjoying his performance, as he thanked them for showering immense love on him, and supporting him through the toughest phase of his life.

The musical fest had different counters for glitter and nail art, face painting and hair braiding, and fun games. That is not all, there was a wide range of handmade decorative pieces at different counters at a reasonable price! The fun event was filled with a lively crowd of people of all age groups. While some enjoyed the food, others were seen shaking a leg to the beats of the live singers.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Swag Fest, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, shared how she expected the music fest to be, “Punjabi Music occupies the largest share of the independent music industry in India. This regional music industry has carved its space like none other and Punjabi singers have now become mainstream movie singers clearly cutting across linguistic barriers. As formats of the music industry evolve and become more experimental, Red FM embraces inclusion and diversity to bring forward music that really cuts through. Swag Fest season 5 is the amalgamation of Indie-Punjabi music and Hip-Hop to ace the swag quotient as the Hip-Hop and Punjabi music segment are thriving in the country. We are expecting a massive turnout for the mind-blowing line-up of Swag Fest. We hope for the continued support of our audiences.”

Season 5 of Swag Fest was concluded with a groove worthy performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Milind Gaba, Alfaaz and other artists.

Read all the Latest Movies News here