Yoon Bak And Kim Su Bin's Wedding Photos Are Out And They Are Absolutely Stunning

Actor Yoon Bak, known for his role in Itaewon Class, delighted his fans with the news of his marriage to model Kim Su Bin back in May. Months after confirming the relationship, the couple on September 2 tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. The couple celebrated their wedding with a grand ceremony which was also attended by numerous Korean celebrities. Singers John Park and 2 AM performed for the newlyweds, while actor Kwak Dong Yeon hosted the event. Social media has been abuzz with beautiful pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding.

Following their wedding celebration, Bak shared various moments captured by their guests on his social media stories. Kim also expressed her gratitude for the love and well wishes they received. She posted pictures and videos of the couple walking on a beautifully decorated stage with white flowers during the reception. She wrote, “I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Each and every step of each. How precious and precious they are. It was a kind of day. Never forgetting this grateful heart. I will live with it engraved in my heart. Thank you very much once again.”

The wedding ceremony, held at a private location, was a glamorous event attended by several South Korean artists. Yoon Bak’s co-actress Choi Sooyoung, from the popular show Fanletter, Please, shared her excitement on Instagram Stories. Actress Park Gyu Young, who had previously collaborated with Bak in The Tuna and The Dolphin in 2018, also shared glimpses from the grand celebration.

As Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin embark on this new and exciting chapter in their lives, fans from all around the world continue to pour their love and blessings. Their wedding was a beautiful and memorable celebration, and supporters of the couple are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the next steps in their journey together.

In May, Yoon Bak penned a heartfelt letter in which he shared his excitement about his marriage with Kim Su Bin. He expressed his gratitude for the love and trust they had built during their time together and how it had led to this decision to spend their lives together. Bak asked for blessings and promised to continue working for his fans.

Bak and Kim’s relationship came as a surprise to many because they kept it very private for several years. Kim has been active in the modelling industry since 2012 and gained recognition for her work. She participated in the 2012 Super Model Contest and has been involved in various fashion shows.

On the other hand, Yoon Bak, who made his acting debut in 2012 with Read My Lips, garnered popularity in the Korean entertainment industry for his role in the drama Radio Romance and has since been a part of various television dramas and films. Currently, he’s preparing for a role in the JTBC drama titled Doctor Slump, where he will be starring alongside Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik.