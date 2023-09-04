Yoon Hyun Min And Baek Jin Hee Break Up After 7 Years Of Togetherness

After seven years of being together, South Korean actors Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have gone their separate ways. The actors first met during the filming of the hit drama My Daughter Geum Sa Wol in 2015. Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee’s agencies have now confirmed that they have grown apart from each other and have decided to “stay close as colleagues".

According to a report by Sports DongA, the management company of Yoon Hyun Min, in a statement, said, “It’s true that Hyun-min Yoon and Baek Jin-hee have broken up. Now, rather than a couple, the two are rooting for each other as colleagues. It must have been a hard decision since they have dated for so long. We are sure there are feelings of disappointment. We just hope fans bless them with support and encouragement."

Baek Jin Hee’s agency also verified the news, explaining, “The two have broken up given the busy schedule of each of them they decided to break up and move on as good colleagues in the future." Rumours regarding the K-drama stars’ separation began circulating last month, but no official confirmation was provided.

For those unaware, Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee originally sparked romance rumours during the filming of K-drama, My Daughter Geum Sa Wol in 2015, and by March 2016, they had publicly confirmed their relationship. Their love story quickly captured the hearts of fans who admired their on-screen chemistry.

Yoon Hyun Min, who started his career as a professional baseball player before transitioning into the entertainment industry, made his debut in 2007 through the musical Spring Awakening. He gained recognition through various dramas such as Heartless City, A Witch’s Love, and many more. However, it was his lead role in My Daughter Geum Sa Wol that truly catapulted him to stardom. He continued to impress viewers with his roles in Witch at Court, Tale of Fairy, and My Holo Love, and most recently, he starred in Bora! Deborah alongside Yoo In Na.

On the other hand, Baek Jin Hee gained recognition for her portrayal of Empress Tanashiri in the sageuk drama Empress Ki. Her on-screen chemistry with Yoon Hyun Min in My Daughter Geum Sa Wol led to the show’s remarkable success, earning high ratings in double digits across South Korea in 2016. Currently, Baek Jin Hee can be seen in the K-drama The Real Has Come.