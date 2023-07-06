YoonA And Jun Hyun Moo To Reunite As Hosts For 2nd Blue Dragon Series Award

Last year, Sports Chosun began its first award ceremony specifically for recognising original dramas, variety programmes, and more produced in South Korea and streamed on platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, TVING, Disney+, Wavve, etc. The ceremony was hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and famous TV host Jun Hyun Moo, and had successfully pulled off their responsibility as hosts at the first award show. Now, it is confirmed that the duo will again be seen as hosts for the second Blue Dragon Series Award slated to be held this month.

As reported by Soompi, Jun Hyun Moo expressed his happiness to host the second season and said, “I still vividly recall the nervousness from the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards, but the second awards ceremony is already approaching. I am very happy to work together as the MC once again at such an honorable event."

YoonA also admitted that she is excited to meet those who contributed to the growth of Korean content. “Following the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards, I am happy to once again [partake] in the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards together. I’m already excited thinking of meeting all those who made K-content shine during the past year in one location. I will try to convey bright and good energy by hosting this ceremony as well. Please show lots of interest and support." said the Big Mouth actress.

The Blue Dragon Series Award is the counterpart of the famous Blue Dragon Film Awards. This year, the ceremony will be held on 19th July at 8:30 p.m. KST. Last year as well, the award show was held on the same date. In the 1st Blue Dragon Series Award, ‘D.P.’ bagged the best drama award, Lee Jung Jae won the best actor award for his global hit ‘Squid Game’, and Kim Go Eun took home the best actress award for her leading role in ‘Yumi’s Cell.’