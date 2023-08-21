'You All Will See A New Version Of Me': Actor Kirik Keerthi After His Divorce

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Kirik Keerthi has made a special place in the hearts of people with his one-of-a-kind personality. The actor recently made a revelation about his personal life. He shared a post on social media that is now gaining attention. In the post, he wrote, “For the past six months, there’s been a lot of talk about my unavailability from social media. Yes, I didn’t stay in touch, didn’t communicate. It’s because I needed some time away from everything. I took a few days to be in solitude with myself. From now on you will see a new version of me”.

He further added, “I am soon going to share some good news with all of you. I am indebted to your love for comforting me like a son, like a brother… May my days come back again… I want to come back… stay with you. That’s enough… Thank you”.

According to Kirik Suresh, in the past few months, many people who held trust in him were concerned about him. He referred to the last few months as challenging with personal issues constraining him, due to which he fostered a general disinterest in everything. He has finally overcome all that and is ready to engage with his fans once again, he said.

Kirik Keerthi is best known for Eradane Sala, Jallikattu, and Thirumala Wine Store. Some of his other notable projects include Raju Kannada Medium, Cinema My Darling, and Chitraali. Soon, he is going to star in the upcoming film Kirik Keerthi.

Speaking about his personal life, he was married to Arpitha Gowda. The couple had, however, announced their divorce a few days back. They both met in college and started a friendship which eventually blossomed into love.

After overcoming family opposition, including reported instances of physical abuse, they fought for their relationship. After extensive discussions, the couple got married.

The sudden announcement of their separation has caught everyone off guard. Before this revelation, Kirik Keerthi shared a cryptic post on social media, where he openly talked about his struggle with depression and contemplating self-harm. Although the post has been deleted from Instagram, it offered a glimpse into his personal challenges and the profound emotional pain he was undergoing. He also disclosed facing threats from a particular group, greatly affecting his mental state.