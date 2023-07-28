‘You Are My Classroom:’ SS Rajamouli's Emotional Note On Prasad Multiplex's 20 Years

SS Rajamouli, whose craft is considered a school of filmmaking, recently became emotional about his “classroom”. We are not talking about his school days. Rather, the ace filmmaker’s post was about his memories with Prasad IMAX, located in Hyderabad. In his post, Rajamouli called the multiplex his “classroom”. You might be wondering why Rajamouli would speak about the multiplex. The reason is that Prasad IMAX recently completed two decades of its existence. It came into being on July 25, 2003, and was the first multiplex to open up in Hyderabad. Rajamouli conveyed his gratitude and happy memories associated with the theatre in a poignant tweet, referring to it as his biggest place of learning. Prasad IMAX has a special place in Rajamouli’s heart because it has shared with him both his professional and personal filmgoing adventures. SS Rajamouli has gained invaluable knowledge throughout his career by attending first-day-first-shows at this theatre and experiencing the highs and lows of movie debuts. For him, the theatre was thus akin to a classroom.

How many Fridays…First day first shows.Rushing to be seated by 8.45..Is it 20 years already??Every movie, whether entertaining or disappointing, was teaching me a lesson..Dear Prasads, you are not just a cinema, you are my classroom..Thank you..🤗🤗🤗 A special mention… pic.twitter.com/0R5p76UF49 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 27, 2023

“How many Fridays… First day first shows. Rushing to be seated by 8.45. Is it 20 years already?? Every movie, whether entertaining or disappointing, was teaching me a lesson. Dear Prasads, you are not just a cinema, you are my classroom. Thank you,” SS Rajamouli tweeted. He was known to attend shows of his movies at this theatre with his family members. After achieving pan-India fame, he was not able to do so frequently, fearing he might get mobbed. After this tweet, many people shared their association with Prasad Multiplex on Twitter.

SS Rajamouli is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for a project, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. As with most of Rajamouli’s films, his father K Vijayendra Prasad is writing the screenplay of the film. In a chat with TV9, Vijayandra Prasad revealed earlier this month that SSMB29 is going to be even bigger than I. It has also been reported that the film will be partly inspired by Lord Hanuman, with Mahesh Babu sharing some traits with the Hindu God. Rajamouli is known to make his actors go through workshops before filming, to make them more confident. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu is attending workshops as well.