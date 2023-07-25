Young Kamal Haasan's Workout Pictures From Gym Goes Viral, Check Now

Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has had an illustrious career spanning almost 50 years. Throughout his career, he has worked on more than 220 films across various languages in India. He has received love from everywhere, and people have always lauded him for his fantastic acting abilities. His first full-fledged role came in the 1973 film Arangetram, which was directed by Balachander. He has been a part of some of the biggest projects like Nayakan, Virumaandi, Sadma, Thenali, Gunaa, Chachi 420, Ek Duuje Kel Liye, and more.

He has also worked as a writer, director, and music director for several films throughout his career. Apart from being an exceptional actor, he is also a politician. He formed a party named Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. Throughout his career, he has received various accolades for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan has always been among the actors who have loved working out. He is often spotted in the gym and gives his 100% to get into the shape of every character that he plays. In a recent set of events, the Superstar’s throwback pictures have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, a young Kamal Haasan is spotted in a toned body shape and can be seen using ‘desi equipment’ for working out. The pictures have gone viral, and his fans have applauded him for his commitment at such a young age.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2. The film is helmed by Shankar and also stars Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhawani Shankar, and more in prominent roles. The Vikram star will be seen reprising his iconic role of Senapathy in the sequel as well. Recently, there has been news that the hype surrounding the film is so great that the digital rights to the film have already been sold for a whopping Rs 200 crore to Netflix.