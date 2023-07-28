Youtuber-Actor Bhuvan Bam To Lend Voice For The Lead Actor In An International Animated Series; Deets Inside

Bhuvan Bam, a popular YouTuber, and actor, is all set to lend his voice to the lead character in an upcoming international animated series. The highly anticipated animated series is scheduled to stream at the end of this year on a digital platform. Known for his exceptional talent and charismatic presence, Bhuvan Bam is poised to take young viewers on a captivating journey filled with imagination, adventure, and valuable life lessons.

Bhuvan has been leaving speculations on social media with stories of him dubbing from the said series and has been spending time at the studio for the past few weeks. The show is a fun-filled animated drama series targeted towards young kids and teenagers. The source said, “Bhuvan has been spending time at the recording studio for the last 3 weeks. He worked with s voice coach ahead of recording. He’s known for embodying different roles and characters right from the start when he started with content on YouTube. This is his space and something he excels in. The show came to Bhuvan and because it connects with a huge young audience base, it was an instant yes for him”.

Bhuvan Bam’s first OTT project, Taaza Khabar was released on Disney+Hotstar in January 2023. It was a captivating and adventurous ride that showcased his acting prowess. Playing the character of Vasya, a slumdog with a humble life in Byculla, South Mumbai, Bhuvan brought depth and authenticity to the role. The story took an intriguing turn when Vasya is granted surreal powers to predict news before it happens, thanks to a simple dua.

With an ensemble cast, including Shriya Pilgaokar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Nitya Mathur, the series delves into Vasya’s journey of mastering his destiny with the help of his close-knit group. Bhuvan’s compelling performance and gripping plot made Taaza Khabar a thrilling and enjoyable OTT debut for the talented YouTube sensation.