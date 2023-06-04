YouTuber CarryMinati Raises Over Rs 13 Lakhs For Odisha Train Accident Relief Work Via Livestreams

Popular YouTuber and leading gaming influencer, Ajey Nagar — who goes by the moniker CarryMinati — hosted a four-hour charity stream on his YouTube channel CarryisLive on Saturday night for the victims of the Odisha train accident. On Friday, three trains collided, resulting in one of the biggest rail accidents in recent years. With death toll crossing 280, CarryMinati hosted a livestream to raise funds to be donated towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Government of Odisha.

It has been revealed that the livestream generated Rs 11,87,612 while Minati personally contributed 1.5 lakhs. Speaking about the accident and the fundraiser, CarryMinati said, “It’s just heart-breaking to see these upsetting visuals. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every person affected by this shocking incident. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. In times like these, we all need to come together and work towards the common goal of being there for one another on a humanitarian level. I am grateful to everyone who supported this noble cause and united together to express their support and solidarity.”

This is not the first time that the internet personality hosted such a fundraiser. Previously, he hosted a charity stream of similar nature for the flood-ravaged states of Assam and Bihar in 2020. He raised Rs 12 lakhs at the time, which included r1 lakh personal contribution by Minati.

He also contributed towards relief work of Kerala Floods in 2018, Shaheed’s Of Pulwama Attack, Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019; Australia Bush Fire, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods and COVID’19 in 2020 and Assam floods in 2022.

From the film industry, personalities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kirron Kher, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna amongst others have expressed their solidarity and taken to their social media accounts to create awareness among the masses to provide aid to the people in the affected areas.