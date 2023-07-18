YouTuber Dhruv Rathee To Make A Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is gaining popularity every passing day. YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Aashika Bhatia have entered the show recently as wild cards. Their entry has doubled the excitement and fun quotient on the show. Elvish has dominated the show since his entry and has created a huge fan base. Now, as per a recent report, YouTuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee is going to make an entry in the show as the third wild card contestant. This news is currently creating buzz all over social media.

Recently, a Twitter handle shared a photo of Dhruv Rathee; along with this, the words “Wild Card” can be seen written on top of the picture. “Wild card entry: Dhruv Rathee full support brother. Excited. Aab asli system hang karega best roaster Dhruv Rathee bro (Now my bro Dhruv Rathee will take over the system)," read the caption.

Viewers got excited and shared their reactions in the comment box.

Dhruv Rathee is a popular YouTuber and a social media activist. Dhruv, along with his wife Juli Lbr-Rathee, currently reside in Berlin, Germany. He makes videos on various topics — from politics, entertainment, religion, to myths. Dhruv has over 14.6 million subscribers, 1.4 billion views, 1.6 million Twitter followers, and 1.7 million Instagram followers. He is currently one of India’s most viewed and popular social media influencers.

Reports suggest that Dhruv’s entry into the show will bring a lot of changes to the dynamics among the house members. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended for two weeks. As per reports, the new finale date has been set for August 13. The show started with 12 contestants including Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Babika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Jad Hadid. At present, there are only eight contestants left on the reality show. Cyrus Broacha has recently taken an exit from the show due to a family emergency.

Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 17 at Jio Cinema. The episodes stream at 9 pm, with the weekends planned as Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.