Youtuber Dr Bro Celebrates Leopard's Birthday, Shares Hilarious Video

Gagan Srinivas, also known as Dr Bro, is a well-known YouTuber from Karnataka who is famous for his travel vlogs and Kannada-language content. He has become well-known for his humorous videos from many international locations. His videos contain a pinch of humorous unconventionality that has a distinct appeal. In his most recent post, he has captivated his audience with a strange and unique birthday celebration of a Cheetah.

Dr Bro has won over his audience with his special ability to mash together lighthearted comedy with his travel diaries. The interaction he has with a cheetah while dressing the gorgeous animal in a party hat and shawl is one of the video’s highlights. Within an hour of being uploaded, the encouraging video has amassed more than 1.60 lakh likes. Check out the pic and video from the birthday celebrations of the cheetah.

In the clip, Dr Bro engages in friendly conversation with the cheetah and jokingly proclaims it to be the new “King of the Jungle," ousting the lion from its traditional position. Heart emoticons have been used in abundance in the comments section to show support for the YouTuber’s hilarious proclamation. Dr Bro came across a young cheetah at a zoo in Somalia. He has been in the country for some time and is making travel blogs and diaries out of his travels there.

Dr Bro, who is well-known for his upbeat and entertaining hosting manner, never ceases to make an impression on his audience. Fans were moved by his recent encounter with a large gorilla while visiting Uganda. He had amusingly made a comparison between the gorilla and his grandma. He made a light-hearted comparison, joking that his grandmother’s eating habits and the gorilla’s feeding pattern were similar.

The blogger has visited numerous locations throughout the globe. He has proven his bravery in a range of environments and situations, as well as hazardous terrain including Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.