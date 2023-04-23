YRF Pays Moving Tribute To Pamela Chopra, Shares UNSEEN Video Of Her Talking About Her Singing Days

Aditya Chopra’s mom Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20. Her demise came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. While several fans rushed to be by Aditya and his family during this trying time, his production house, Yash Raj Films, released a never-before-seen video of Yash Chopra’s wife speaking about her musical contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to Twitter and YouTube, YRF shared the video featuring some of the classic Bollywood songs, she had sung. In the video, Pamela opened up about how she made the cut to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s album. “I was actually dubbing for Lataji. I was doing a dub, but to my greatest pleasure and happiness, I can’t tell you… Jatin-Lalit told me, ‘No, you have sung it so beautifully. We don’t want to dub it.’ I can’t tell you what I felt at that time,” she said.

Pamela lent her voice for Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993), Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993), which are also featured in the video. Sharing the video, YRF wrote, “Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life).”

Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan ♾ pic.twitter.com/V98K2owaQv— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 22, 2023

Pamela made her last on-screen appearance in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics where she talked about Yash’s film career and the production house’s legacy.

Pamela Chopra was the wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. She passed away after battling pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai earlier told Indian Express.

After her death, the production house issued an official statement that read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor rushed to offer their condolences to Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji.

