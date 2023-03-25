Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata fame Lataa Saberwal has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box. The actress took to her Instagram handle recently to share details about the same. She also revealed that she has been adviced to take ‘complete voice rest’ for a minimum of seven days.

“Just visited the ENT for my throat. I have developed early nodules on my voice box. Hence have been suggested a completed voice rest for at least a week. I have been put on steroids as that is the only way it can heal,” Lataa wrote and further added, “It is a serious issue, if I don’t take care, it can lead to permanent voice alteration or loss of voice is also feared.”

Soon after the post was shared, Diya Aur Baati Hum star Deepika Singh wished Lataa Saberwal a speedy recovery and commented, “Get well soon.” Several fans of the actress also sent their best wishes to her. “You can fight this out, ma’am. It was shocking to come across this, but you are a fighter, so you will overcome this situation. Wishing for your speedy recovery,” a comment read. One user wrote, “Wish you a quick recovery. Don’t worry you will be fine and chirpy very soon. Prayers.” “Take care, don’t worry, get well soon. Wish you a speedy recovery,” another said.

Later, the actress posted an update for her fans on her Instagram story. She uploaded a selfie of herself sitting in front of her laptop and wrote, “Feeling better, still quiet, working on new videos. I will be back with new, refreshed energy.”

It was in 2021 that Lataa Saberwal revealed she had decided to quit acting in daily soap operas. This announcement surprised both her fans and colleagues in the industry. However, the actress clarified that she is still interested in acting and is open to roles in web shows, series, movies, or even a brief appearance in movies or on OTT platforms.

Lata Saberwal has acted in several TV shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Devi and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. She also appeared in films including Ishq Vishk, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Despite leaving her television career, Lataa has remained highly active on social media, regularly sharing details about her daily life, such as her skincare routine, with her fans.

