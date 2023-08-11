YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu Claims Pawan Kalyan's Bro Character Based On Him

The recent release of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s film Bro has ignited a storm of attention in theatres, captivating audiences and garnering immense appreciation. Ambati Rambabu, a prominent figure from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), has stirred controversy by claiming that the character Shyam Babu in the movie was inspired by his persona. He alleges that the film has turned his personal life into a subject of satire, prompting him to take a firm stance.

In response to these allegations, Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu has announced a bold retaliation by declaring that his party intends to produce a film or a web series centred around Pawan Kalyan’s three marriages. The minister didn’t stop there; he even went on to unveil a series of potential titles for this proposed project, targeting Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.

In a thoughtful and heartfelt move, Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, Renu Desai, took to Instagram to share her perspective on the brewing controversy. Battling a viral fever, Renu Desai earnestly appealed to the creators of the supposed biopic, as well as to Pawan Kalyan’s critics, supporters, and politicians, to refrain from dragging innocent children or personal matters into their respective agendas. As a mother, she called for compassion and requested that not only her children but also the offspring of any actor or politician be spared from such unnecessary scrutiny.

In her Instagram post, Renu Desai acknowledged that while Pawan Kalyan’s actions toward her were indeed wrong, she emphasized that he is not driven by materialistic motives. She portrayed him as a unique individual who is passionately committed to societal welfare and differentiates his professional pursuits from political pressures.

Her accompanying caption read, “I am aware that a lot of people won’t understand why this post but I hope that we can keep the personal pain aside like I am doing and focus on the larger good of our society and underprivileged communities."

In response to Renu Desai’s statement, Ambati Rambabu took to Twitter with a sarcastic retort. He chided, “Amma Renu, ask your ex to not opt for cheap thrills and take jibes at us in his movies."

The film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani, stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, and Priya Prakash Varier in lead roles.