Yuvraj Singh Teases MS Dhoni As Deepika Padukone Performs at IPL In Viral Video; Watch

An old video of Deepika Padukone performing at the opening ceremony of IPL has gone viral on social media. While the actress performed on stage, former cricket Yuvraj Singh was seen teasing cricketer MS Dhoni who sat next to each other. In the video, Deepika was seen grooving to one of her songs Chor Bazaari from her hit film Love Aaj Kal.

A fan club shared the video and wrote, “I miss her stage performances ❤️. And dhoni’s expression ❤️Throwback to her performing at IPL opening ceremony.” Deepika looked pretty in a golden glittery top teamed with shimmery green lowers. She surely delivered a power-packed performance, with her on-stage energy. While she performed, the camera panned towards Yuvraj and Dhoni who were seen enjoying the performance, while the latter teased Dhoni. Fans got nostalgic and took to the comments section to write, ‘Deepika is our favourite religion .’ Another fan wrote, “Yesss her stage performances>>>”.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Coming back to Dhoni, the cricketer along with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy for the 5th time, this year.