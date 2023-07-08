Zahrah S Khan To Play Warrior Princess In Mohanlal-Starrer Vrushabha; Deets Inside

Daughter of veteran actor and singer Salma Agha, Zahrah S Khan has bagged a pivotal role in the highly-awaited Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha, produced by Ekta Kapoor. According to a source, “Zahrah S Khan impressed the makers and has come on board. She’ll be playing a warrior princess. The makers feel that she fits the role to the T. She’ll be having a lot of high-voltage action scenes for which she is religiously undergoing training.”

Zahrah S Khan is a British actor of Pakistani origin who is known for her Hindi songs like Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2 and The Punjaabban Song from Jug Jugg Jiyo.

Vrushabha will be her first Pan-India film as the lead. The source also said, “Casting Zahrah S Khan works for the makers. She’s talented and very glamorous and already has a huge fan-following thanks to her videos and songs. Her presence will add to the Pan-India appeal of the film.”

Vrushabha is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and is rumored to be a Rs. 200 crores project. Apart from Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Vrushabha is also produced by AVS Studios and Connect Media.

According to the makers, the father-son drama will be high on emotions and VFX and revolves “around the conflict between the emotions of love and revenge."

The announcement of Vrushabha was made last year in August 2022. The multilingual drama will be directed by Nanda Kishore and will hit the theatres in 2024. It will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Actor Shanaya Kapoor will also make her South debut with the film.

Zahrah S Khan has also been a part of music videos like Oops with King, Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi with Shaheer Sheikh and Tera Saath Ho with Guru Randhawa and Karan Wahi among others. Last month, it was announced that she’ll feature in a song with Tiger Shroff.