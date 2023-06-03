Zakir Khan Slams Filmmakers Over Dialogue Writing: 'Don't Force... English Mein Hi Bana Lo'

Standup comedian Zakir Khan recently took to social media and urged filmmakers to not force themselves from translating dialogues. He explained that if something is said or conveyed in English, it maybe difficult to translate it to another language ‘word to word’. Khan asked filmmakers to ‘relax’ and went on to say that there is no need to translate every word.

“Dear filmmakers, when you hire a dialogue writer, let them write. Dont force to just translate. An English expression is an ‘English Fu*king Expression’ which cannot be translated to Hindi word to word. Also Hindi bolne wale log bahut saare words English mein bol lete hai. Toh dost relax! har word translate karvane ki zaroorat nahi hai," the comedian wrote.

Khan further asked filmmakers to trust their dialogue writers and added, “Maine jitna suna the ki film making is a collaborative process, toh hire someone you trust. Ya phir English me hi bana lo". Check out Zakir Khan’s story here:

Zakir Khan is a popular comedian, poet and actor. He rose to fame after he emerged as the winner of Comedy Central in 2012. He also featured in several other shows including Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, Farzi Mushaira, Kaksha Gyaarvi, Comicstaan and On Air With AIB.

Recently, Zakir Khan also took to his Instagram handle and revealed how he bumped into superstar Mohanlal at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. “Got humbled by Mohan Lal sir,” Khan wrote and added, “I met him at mumbai airport lounge, I walked up to him as a fan, to which he responded with a small chat." In the caption, the standup comedian also narrated his experience of meeting the Drishyam actor.

Reportedly, Zakir had a scheduled performance at the JT Performing Arts Centre in Tripunithura, Kochi, which is owned by Mohanlal himself. The event took place on May 27, 2023.