Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky-Sara Film Collects Impressive Rs 7.2 Cr

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke witnessed a jump on Saturday, resulting in a good day 2 box office collection. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has reported a box office collection of Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday, pushing the total so far to Rs 12.69 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office collections of the film and added that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke could record Rs 10 crore collection on Sunday. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.

“#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for direct-to-digital route… Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief," the trade expert added.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."

“All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer," the review added.