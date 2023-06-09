Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Week 1: Film Collects Rs 37.35 Cr, Eyes Rs 50 Cr

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Week 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s family entertainer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has ended its first week of collections on a happy note. It has been revealed that the film has collected Rs 37.35 crore after spending a week at the box office and garnering good word of mouth.

Trade expert Tara Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film collected Rs 3.24 crore on Thursday, pushing the total to Rs 37.35 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is expected to surpass Rs 50 crore. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: ₹ 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. The Week 1 biz of this *mid-range film* has surpassed all expectations, proving yet again that audience mandate is what matters eventually," he tweeted.

“#ZHZB should dominate the marketplace in Week 2, till the much-awaited biggie #Adipurush arrives on 16 June… The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the ₹ 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instil hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route. Additionally, it also proves that well-made films that are desi at heart or rooted in culture will never go out of fashion in #India… This film - besides several examples - should act as an eye-opener / case study for those makers / Studios who target films for #Bandra to #Versova audience," he added.

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.