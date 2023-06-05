Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 3: Vicky And Sara's Film Earns Rs 22.59 Cr On 1st Weekend

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke saw a huge jump on Sunday as it exceeded the expectations of the audience and trade analysts. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned nearly Rs 10 crores on its day 3.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has managed to collect Rs 22.59 crores on its opening weekend which are very good figures, considering it is a small-budget movie. “With 22.59 crore on its opening weekend, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a winner at the box office and in the hearts of the audiences," reads a statement sent by the film’s PR.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also gave a shout-out to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke by posting a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story. Sharing the film’s poster, Katrina wrote, “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team! A film made with so much heart."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 5.49 crores on its day 1 at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke got the boost due to ‘buy one get one free ticket’ offer. It collected over Rs 7.20 crores on Saturday.