Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Film Crosses Rs 30 Cr Mark

Even five days after its release, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting a positive response from the audience. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recorded a minimal decline on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.87 crore. With this, the film’s total collection has now crossed Rs 30.50 crore mark.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1* 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/sjN384h75b— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2023

“Zara Hatke Zara Bachke brings in much-needed respite to exhibitors with its weekend collections totalling up to 22.59 cr. While the movie had not many expectations, the collections definitely silenced everyone. The vacation months are usually important for theatres and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been noting a full house and these boards feature a great sign, overall for the film industry. Marketing tactics only work when the film really has substance and therefore the ‘buy one get one’ tactic worked like a charm for this family entertainer,” the trade analyst said on Tuesday.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings and express gratitude for the love their movie has been getting. The two actors were also seen distributing prasad to the paparazzi and other visitors at the temple.

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.

Next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline. It will be her first movie with filmmaker Anurag Basu.