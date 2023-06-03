Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Earns Rs 5.49 Cr On Day 1

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke finally hit theatres on June 2 and registered decent numbers at the box office on its opening day. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs 5.49 crores on Friday.

The trade analyst claimed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke got the boost due to ‘buy one get one free ticker’ offer. The film’s earnings are expected to increase over the next two days i.e. on Saturday and Sunday.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz.The… pic.twitter.com/tFhk996o6Y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who are madly in love with each other. However, as they live in a joint family after their marriage, they struggle for privacy. In order to get their privacy, the couple fakes a divorce, battles all odds, and fakes a hundred fights only to have a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer."

Next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his pipeline, the shooting for which is likely to start in September this year. On the other hand, too has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline.