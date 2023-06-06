Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office: Vicky, Sara's Film Stays Strong, Earns Rs 4.14 Cr On Monday

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally in theatres and is getting a positive response from the audience so far. This movie has been touching the right chord with audiences where the opening weekend saw a net box office collection totalling up to Rs 22.59 cr with a 31.15 per cent jump on the first day, followed by a 37.50 per cent jump on the next. Monday also witnessed an excellent hold with the day’s collections at Rs 4.14 cr, pushing the overall collections to Rs 26.73 cr.

Talking about the response that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting from the audience, trade expert Taran Adarsh said, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke brings in much-needed respite to exhibitors with its weekend collections totalling up to 22.59 cr. While the movie had not many expectations, the collections definitely silenced everyone. The vacation months are usually important for theatres and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been noting a full house and these boards feature a great sign, overall for the film industry. Marketing tactics only work when the film really has substance and therefore the ‘buy one get one’ tactic worked like a charm for this family entertainer.”

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke keeps its investors smiling on the crucial Day 4 [Mon]… The strong grip on a working day - after the weekend - indicates the wholehearted acceptance for the film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr. Total: ₹ 26.73 cr. #India biz.👍🏻 Mass… pic.twitter.com/VfhzSh8X2i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2023

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning and Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd also expressed delight while talking about the high foot-fall the movie has been witnessing. “The movie is striking the chord among the family audiences, which is getting reflected in the collections. It is keeping the viewers engaged with its delightful blend of laughter, romance, and unexpected surprises, and are confident that the movie will continue its good run and will be in cinemas for a long time,” he said.

Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis also added, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has proven to be a classic example of content consumption of the Indian audience who has made this refreshing film a big hit. Cinepolis at their 437 screens welcome back family drama audience. One more feather in the hat for Bollywood’s blockbuster year of 2023!”

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.