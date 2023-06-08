Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Remains Firm At Box Office, Vicky and Sara's Movie Close To Rs 35 Cr

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recently hit theatres and is getting a great response from the audience. Six days after its release, the film is now close to the Rs 35 crore mark at the box office. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 3.51 crore on Wednesday. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 34.11 crore. Check out the day-wise collection of Vicky and Sara’s movie here:

Day Box Office Collection 1 5.49 crore 2 7.20 crore 3 9.90 crore 4 4.14 crore 5 3.87 crore 6 3.51 crore

Recently, Taran Adarsh also talked about the film’s performance at the box office and said, “While the movie had not many expectations, the collections definitely silenced everyone. The vacation months are usually important for theatres and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been noting a full house and these boards feature a great sign, overall for the film industry. Marketing tactics only work when the film really has substance and therefore the ‘buy one get one’ tactic worked like a charm for this family entertainer.”

Recently, Vicky and Sara also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings and express gratitude for the love their movie has been getting.

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.

Next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline. It will be her first movie with filmmaker Anurag Basu.