Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Film Is Bollywood Masala Entertainer

Our idea of family drama, love affairs, and entertainment has been widely influenced by Bollywood films. And when it comes to portraying these elements in a middle-class household, Maddock Films have delivered some of the most entertaining stories in the genre. Their films have a comforting level of earthiness, riding high on emotions with detailed characters and nuances which strike chords. However, what does one do, when the emotions hit home but the plot doesn’t and looks repetitive to not hold us long enough?

The previous films from the same production house, be it Luka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, Mimi were well received by the audience. However, a recurring theme in these stories was the creation of a fake scenario within the plot, only to be revealed later on.

Similarly, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke rides high on family values and emotions. However, an over-exaggeration of their relationship nuances lacks novelty. They portray a happily married couple, celebrating little things, and stealing moments for keeping their spark alive. However, as they live in a joint family, their otherwise perfect marriage lacks one thing - the need for privacy. Hence, in order to have that, the couple fakes a divorce, battles all odds, and fakes a hundred fights only to have a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme.

The first half of the movie keeps one hooked but is slow-paced in defining the intentions of these characters. Director Laxman Utekar has done a fantastic job of getting the detailing right. Be it Vicky’s thoughtful gestures for Sara, despite being a miser, the elements relate well with every middle-class household. While a few comedy scenes could have been discarded, the first half remains entertaining.

However, it’s the second half, when one starts dreading the run time. The second half will also remind you of Luka Chuppi. While there are a lot of tears, drama, fights and family bonding moments, the predictable plot, despite a strong screenplay, doesn’t hold us long enough. The film fails to provoke much-needed emotions, despite commendable acting by the lead stars.

Vicky Kaushal’s acting feels completely natural. He steps into the shoes of his character, Kapil, effortlessly. There’s so much conviction in his performance. He fights, romances, and falls apart with so much honesty that you’d empathise with him. He brings in the right sense of charm, sense and sensitivity with his on-screen persona.

Sara Ali Khan looks too polished trying to keep up but falls short with her performance. Her dialogues are well written, however, there’s a lack of focus on how she delivers them. She looks comfortable as Saumya but doesn’t stick by her. Nevertheless, there’s an honest effort from her end in living up to the traits of a small-town girl.

The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to.

All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer.