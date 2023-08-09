Zara Hatke Zara Bachke To Adipurush, Know The OTT Releases For August

Star-studded films that hit the theatres not too long ago are now gearing up for OTT release. In the pipeline for August, OTT releases are Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan; the much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh; and the much-anticipated Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Here you will get an idea of the OTT release date of the recently released movies.

Adipurush

The much-anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage, hit theatres on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is made on a huge budget of Rs 700 crores. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film will be streaming on Netflix sometime this month. Earlier, it was speculated that it will be out on OTT on August 1. The movie garnered a substantial ₹287.97 crore at the Indian box office and an impressive Rs 392.70 crore globally.

Sathyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, graced the silver screen on June 29. The film garnered a remarkable collection of Rs 117.65 crores at the worldwide box office. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Reportedly, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video this month. The makers have however not confirmed the official OTT release date. Sathyaprem Ki Katha revolves around a middle-class man, who falls for Katha, who’s reeling from a breakup.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles. Penned by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, the film revolves around the life of happily married couple Kapil and Somya from Indore who decide to get a divorce. With music composed by Sachin-Jigar, the cinematography of the film is handled by Raghav Ramadoss. After having a strong box office collection, the film is set to premiere on JioCinema on August 11. During its initial 39 days in theatres, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke displayed impressive performance, amassing a net revenue of Rs 88 Crores in India.