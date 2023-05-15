Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Promise a Quirky Divorce Story

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke dropped on Monday afternoon and it looks promising. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, marks Vicky and Sara’s first film together. While the movie’s title was revealed on Sunday, it was rumoured that the film was going to be called Luka Chuppi 2.

The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Watch the trailer below:

Ahead of the trailer launch, Vicky and Sara made their way to Juhu Chaupati for a quick visit. The actors were seen interacting and posing for the paparazzi. Following their visit, Vicky and Sara made their way to the trailer launch venue with full thaam-jhaam. For the big day, Vicky was seen wearing a denim jacket and matching denim pants, with white tee. Meanwhile, Sara drapped a bright yellow saree for the launch. They were seen dancing to the dhol-tasha arranged at the venue.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023. Stay tuned for the official title announcement, which will put all the rumors to rest next week.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara have a few other releases in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar whereas Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.