Zarina Wahab Turns 64: Interesting Facts, and Top 5 Movies of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZARINA WAHAB: Zarina Wahab made her debut in Bollywood with the film Ishk Ishk Ishk in 1974 and later gained recognition with movies like Chitchor and Gopal Krishna. With a career spanning over four decades, Zarina has established herself as a critically acclaimed actress. Her most recent appearance was in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. On the occasion of Zarina’s 64th birthday, let’s delve into some fascinating facts about her life and career.
Happy Birthday Zarina Wahab: 10 Facts
- She is an alumna of one of the most renowned film schools, the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune.
- The talented actress is proficient in Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu.
- Wahab got married to Aditya Pancholi just 15 days after meeting him on the set of film, Kalank Ka Tika. They have a son, actor Sooraj Pancholi.
- She is renowned for her notable performances in TV series such as Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Tumhari Disha, and Ye Zindagi Hai Gulshan, among others.
- After achieving great success in films, Zarina Wahab transitioned to the small screen and made her TV debut with the 2007 serial Maayka.
- Zarina Wahab draws inspiration from the legendary actor Waheeda Rehman.
- Other than acting, the actress also has culinary skills and in one of the interviews, she revealed that she loves cooking for her family.
- She was nominated for the Best Actress award for her captivating performance in the film Gharaonda. However, she lost to actor Shabana Azmi.
- Zarina Wahab had a backup plan in case her acting career didn’t work out. She was prepared to join the airline as a cabin crew.
- She shares a close-knit bond with Hum Paanch actor Phiroza Cooper.
Happy Birthday Zarina Wahab: Top 5 Movies
- Chitchor
Zarina Wahab delivered a remarkable performance in the 1976 film directed by Basu Chatterjee. She portrayed the character of Geeta. The film became a hit and its music composed by Ravindra Jain further contributed to its success. Wahab’s portrayal remains one of her finest roles.
- Gharaonda
In the 1977 film Zarina Wahab reunited with her co-star Amol Palekar from Chitchor to portray a couple deeply in love and dreaming of a successful future. The film follows their journey as they invest in a project that leads to their lives getting devastated. The actress delivered a gripping performance, but despite her outstanding portrayal, she just received a Filmfare nomination.
- Sawan Ko Aane Do
In Sawan Ko Aane Do, Zarina Wahab portrayed the character of Chandramukhi, who falls in love with Birju, played by Arun Govil. However, their love faces obstacles due to the differences in their social classes. The film, known for its melodious hits by Raj Kamal, beautifully captures the emotions of love.
- Jazbaat
Zarina Wahab took on a challenging role by portraying the character of a pickpocket. However, her character undergoes a transformation when she decides to give up a life of crime, after Inspector Kumar, portrayed by Raj Babbar, takes action and helps her. The actress showcased her versatility and delivered a convincing performance.
- Mera Damad
Directed by Partho Ghosh, Zarina Wahab portrays a comedic role opposite Farooq Sheikh. The film revolves around old friends Ajit Khanna (played by Ashok Kumar) and Sitanath Choudhry (played by Utpal Dutt) who reunite after decades. Zarina Wahab’s character adds more excitement with her laid-back personality.