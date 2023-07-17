Zarina Wahab Turns 64: Interesting Facts, and Top 5 Movies of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZARINA WAHAB: Zarina Wahab made her debut in Bollywood with the film Ishk Ishk Ishk in 1974 and later gained recognition with movies like Chitchor and Gopal Krishna. With a career spanning over four decades, Zarina has established herself as a critically acclaimed actress. Her most recent appearance was in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. On the occasion of Zarina’s 64th birthday, let’s delve into some fascinating facts about her life and career.

Happy Birthday Zarina Wahab: 10 Facts

She is an alumna of one of the most renowned film schools, the Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune. The talented actress is proficient in Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. Wahab got married to Aditya Pancholi just 15 days after meeting him on the set of film, Kalank Ka Tika. They have a son, actor Sooraj Pancholi. She is renowned for her notable performances in TV series such as Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Tumhari Disha, and Ye Zindagi Hai Gulshan, among others. After achieving great success in films, Zarina Wahab transitioned to the small screen and made her TV debut with the 2007 serial Maayka. Zarina Wahab draws inspiration from the legendary actor Waheeda Rehman. Other than acting, the actress also has culinary skills and in one of the interviews, she revealed that she loves cooking for her family. She was nominated for the Best Actress award for her captivating performance in the film Gharaonda. However, she lost to actor Shabana Azmi. Zarina Wahab had a backup plan in case her acting career didn’t work out. She was prepared to join the airline as a cabin crew. She shares a close-knit bond with Hum Paanch actor Phiroza Cooper.

Happy Birthday Zarina Wahab: Top 5 Movies